Prepare for “Thor: Love and Thunder” With Awesome Merchandise for the Whole Family

We are getting closer to the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder and as of today, pre-sale tickets are now available. And what better way to prepare for the movie than by going shopping?! shopDisney has a fun selection of apparel, toys and collectibles inspired by the film that will help to expand your Marvel collection.

What’s Happening:

A new epic Thor story is about to unfold and shopDisney is helping fans prepare for the premiere with a series of movie tie-in merchandise for the whole family.

Whether you love cute goat plush or want to dress like your favorite character, represent the film with a t-shirt or a limited edition pin, there’s plenty of options that will speak to the fan in all of us.

Along with styles inspired by Thor, the assortment also features Mighty Thor aka Jane Foster! We’re already familiar with the character in the MCU, but we’ve never seen her powered up, and this new series of godlike qualities looks really good on her.

The Thor: Love and Thunder collection sells for $17.99-$69.99 and is available on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.

Thor: Love and Thunder Must-Haves

Handle whatever life throws at you with the Thor-inspired jacket from Her Universe! Add a Mighty Thor Ear Headband and don’t forget to bring a few animal companions along too, as the plush versions of Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder help complete the look!

Pins and Accessories

Show your fandom in the best way possible, with pin limited edition collectible pins. Valkyrie, Thor and Mighty Thor shine on these designs that you won’t want to pass up.

Accessories

For a different approach to declaring your fandom, check out the Mjolnir wristlet or rainbow icon PopSocket set; stay shady in the sun with an Asgard baseball cap, and keep yourself hydrated with a stainless steel water bottle.

T-Shirts

You and your little hero will look mighty fine in these movie-inspired graphic tees featuring Thor and Mighty Thor.

Toys

Kids can live out the adventure of the summer with a new talking action figure of Thor or a Special Edition Doll of Mighty Thor (Jane Foster). Both come dressed in their heroic outfits, helmets, capes and have their hammer accessories handy too.

Kids Costumes

Kids can transform into their favorite characters with ease thanks to the new costume sets from shopDisney. Boys and girls will unleash their heroic power as they play out moments from the movie or create their own stories based on the comics or from their imagination!

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8. Tickets are on sale now!