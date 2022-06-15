Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders To Receive Special Previews of Marvel Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris Annual Pass Holders will soon get to have their very own preview of the highly-anticipated new area coming to the Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders have been clamoring for more information about a special sneak preview of the new Marvel Avengers Campus, set to open next month at the Walt Disney Studios Park, and now they finally have an answer!

4 exclusive Preview Days are on their way for annual passholders to enjoy the new attractions and fun that can be experienced in the new themed land.

On July 16th, Passholders with the Infinity pass will be the only ones admitted, but July 17th through 19th both Infinity and Magic Plus Annual Passholders will be admitted. That said, it is important to note that each Infinity and Magic Plus Annual Pass holders must have their own personal reservation. Annual Pass holders who book these special days do not have to register for Disney Parks via the online registration platform to enter the Walt Disney Studios Park.

Also important to remember, Privilege tickets do not give access to Annual Pass Preview Days. One single reservation time slot is allocated per Annual Pass holders for all Preview Days combined and no re-entry to the Marvel Avengers Campus zone permitted.Guests with disabilities and special needs can be accompanied by 1 person maximum. The accompanying person will not need to book a time slot to access the area.

Guests to Marvel Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park will have the opportunity to join the mission for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

They will also be able to satisfy their heroic appetite with a wonderful assortment of goodies from Pym Kitchen

Be sure to check out all of the exciting news about Avengers Campus