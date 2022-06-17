Disneyland and Walt Disney World Celebrate the Release of “Lightyear” with Special Cone and Gauntlet

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are both celebrating today’s release of Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear with a couple of new food and beverage offerings.
What’s Happening:
- At Walt Disney World, you can head over to the new Swirls on the Water kiosk at Disney Springs to try the Buzz Lightyear Star Commander Cone.
- It features purple cheesecake soft-serve, adorned with chocolate wings and space sprinkles, this treat will take your tastebuds on a journey.
- Hurry on over as the cone is only available till June 30th, 2022.
- Meanwhile, over at the Disneyland Resort, zoom over to select locations in Tomorrowland at Disneyland and Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure for the all-new Lightyear Gauntlet which perfectly holds your drinks.
- We spotted the Gauntlet at the Galactic Grill where it retails for $27.99.
- Limit two (2) per person, per transaction, and available while supplies last.
- Once you’ve picked up your own Lightyear Gauntlet, head over to the Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland to meet with the Space Ranger himself!
- If you’re looking for more Lightyear fun, then be sure to check out Mike’s review of the film.
- Mike also has a report from the Opening Night Fan Event for the film at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre, where the Lightyear Gauntlet is also being sold.
- Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear is now playing, only in theaters!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning