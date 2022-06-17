“Sketchbook” Original Soundtrack Set for Release on July 15th

The Original Soundtrack to the Disney+ Original Series, Sketchbook, with music written and produced by Scott Michael Smith and Michael Dean Parsons, is set for release on July 15th.

About Sketchbook:

An intimate instructional documentary series, Sketchbook takes us onto the desks and into the lives of talented artists and animators. Each episode focuses on a single artist teaching us how to draw a single iconic character from a Walt Disney Animation Studios film. As we learn the steps to drawing these characters, we also discover that the artists themselves each have a unique story to tell about how they made their way to Disney and their chosen character. From the creators of “Chef's Table,” this exclusive experience will give viewers of all ages a new understanding of how these beloved characters come to life on screen while introducing them to a new cast of real-life characters along the way.

More on Sketchbook: