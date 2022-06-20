Disney On Ice Seeking “Encanto” Performers

Disney On Ice is currently seeking figure skaters to portray Mirabel and other characters from Encanto.

What’s Happening:

Disney On Ice is currently accepting portfolios for all cast member roles, including: Figure Skaters Freestyle/Ramp Skaters Aerialists/Acrobats/Gymnasts Live Speaking Hosts

Additionally, they are seeking Face Character Look-Alike performers for enhanced character entertainment experiences during the 2022/2023 touring season.

Contracts begin late summer or early fall 2022 and include competitive pay, benefits, and domestic or international travel.

Seeking performers with a slender build to portray Disney Princess Face Character Look-Alikes. Height range: 5’2″ – 5’7″. All performers should expect height to be measured during the audition. Candidates fluent in Spanish and English are a plus.

Currently, the auditions are set to take place in Houston on June 22nd and Orlando on June 25th.

For more information and start the audition process, click here

Learn more about Disney On Ice’s new Frozen and Encanto show here

More Disney News: