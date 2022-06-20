Disney On Ice Seeking “Encanto” Performers

Disney On Ice is currently seeking figure skaters to portray Mirabel and other characters from Encanto.
- Disney On Ice is currently accepting portfolios for all cast member roles, including:
- Figure Skaters
- Freestyle/Ramp Skaters
- Aerialists/Acrobats/Gymnasts
- Live Speaking Hosts
- Additionally, they are seeking Face Character Look-Alike performers for enhanced character entertainment experiences during the 2022/2023 touring season.
- Contracts begin late summer or early fall 2022 and include competitive pay, benefits, and domestic or international travel.
- Seeking performers with a slender build to portray Disney Princess Face Character Look-Alikes. Height range: 5’2″ – 5’7″. All performers should expect height to be measured during the audition. Candidates fluent in Spanish and English are a plus.
- Currently, the auditions are set to take place in Houston on June 22nd and Orlando on June 25th.
- For more information and start the audition process, click here.
- Learn more about Disney On Ice’s new Frozen and Encanto show here.
