Disney On Ice Seeking “Encanto” Performers

Disney On Ice is currently seeking figure skaters to portray Mirabel and other characters from Encanto.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney On Ice is currently accepting portfolios for all cast member roles, including:
    • Figure Skaters
    • Freestyle/Ramp Skaters
    • Aerialists/Acrobats/Gymnasts
    • Live Speaking Hosts
  • Additionally, they are seeking Face Character Look-Alike performers for enhanced character entertainment experiences during the 2022/2023 touring season.
  • Contracts begin late summer or early fall 2022 and include competitive pay, benefits, and domestic or international travel.
  • Seeking performers with a slender build to portray Disney Princess Face Character Look-Alikes. Height range: 5’2″ – 5’7″. All performers should expect height to be measured during the audition. Candidates fluent in Spanish and English are a plus.
  • Currently, the auditions are set to take place in Houston on June 22nd and Orlando on June 25th.
  • For more information and start the audition process, click here.
  • Learn more about Disney On Ice’s new Frozen and Encanto show here.

