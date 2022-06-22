Disneyland Paris to Host New Year’s Eve Party

Disneyland Paris has announced a New Year’s Eve event coming to the resort with music, attractions, and fireworks.

  • Guests can celebrate New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Paris this year with a special ticketed event taking place from 8:00 pm till 2:00 am on December 31.
  • The event will feature exclusive entertainment including a New Year’s Eve fireworks show.
  • Guests will also be able to enjoy Disneyland Paris attractions, Disney Characters roaming the park for photo ops, and lots of music being played.
  • Those interested can save 15% on tickets by booking a stay at one of the Disney Hotels while purchasing a New Year’s Eve Party ticket.
  • You can find more information on the party and can purchase tickets here.

