Disneyland Paris to Host New Year’s Eve Party

Disneyland Paris has announced a New Year’s Eve event coming to the resort with music, attractions, and fireworks.

What’s Happening:

Guests can celebrate New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Paris this year with a special ticketed event taking place from 8:00 pm till 2:00 am on December 31.

The event will feature exclusive entertainment including a New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

Guests will also be able to enjoy Disneyland Paris attractions, Disney Characters roaming the park for photo ops, and lots of music being played.

Those interested can save 15% on tickets by booking a stay at one of the Disney Hotels while purchasing a New Year’s Eve Party ticket.

You can find more information on the party and can purchase tickets here

More Disneyland Paris News: