Narcoosee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Closing for Refurbishment on July 14th

Disney has announced that Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will begin a lengthy refurbishment on July 14, 2022.

Originally, Narcoossee’s was scheduled to close this month

Reservations at Narcoossee’s will continue to be available through July 13th

The restaurant is not expected to return until 2023, when it will be back with “an enhanced table service experience.”

To make up for the closure of Narcoossee’s, Citricos will be available 7 days a week beginning later this summer.

The restaurant currently offers guests the opportunity to delight in superb seafood, steak and more in this waterfront hideaway near the boat dock to watercraft transportation to the Magic Kingdom

