Narcoosee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Closing for Refurbishment on July 14th

Disney has announced that Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will begin a lengthy refurbishment on July 14, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Originally, Narcoossee’s was scheduled to close this month, but it seems the refurbishment has been pushed back.
- Reservations at Narcoossee’s will continue to be available through July 13th
- The restaurant is not expected to return until 2023, when it will be back with “an enhanced table service experience.”
- To make up for the closure of Narcoossee’s, Citricos will be available 7 days a week beginning later this summer.
- The restaurant currently offers guests the opportunity to delight in superb seafood, steak and more in this waterfront hideaway near the boat dock to watercraft transportation to the Magic Kingdom.
