Oscar-Nominated Producer Duncan Henderson Passes Away at Age 72

According to Variety, Duncan Henderson, an Oscar-nominated producer and longtime member of the Director Guild of America’s national board, has passed away at the age of 72.

What’s Happening:

Henderson died this past Tuesday in Valencia, California of pancreatic cancer at the age of 72.

Throughout a long career in Hollywood, Henderson worked as a unit production manager, assistant director and producer on several notable films.

He received an Oscar nomination for producing Peter Weir’s Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World in 2004.

in 2004. Notable films that he had production credits on include Dead Poets Society , Home Alone 2: Lost in New York , Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil .

, , and . Henderson is survived by his wife Michelle and four children.

What They’re Saying:

DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said in a statement: “A DGA member for over 40 years, Duncan’s level of passion, service and commitment was beyond exemplary. It is difficult to overstate how much Duncan meant to the DGA and his fellow members. His love for his Guild and its members shone brightly.”

More Disney Movie News: