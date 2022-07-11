Hulu’s “The Kardashians” Returns for Second Season on September 22nd

Fans of The Kardashians, get excited, as Hulu has just announced the release date for the second season of their new hit reality show with one of the world’s most famous families.

What’s Happening:

Season 2 of The Kardashians will premiere September 22nd on Hulu, with new episodes premiering every Thursday.

will premiere September 22nd on Hulu, with new episodes premiering every Thursday. Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Check out the newly released teaser for Season 2 below:

If you’re in the mood for more Kardashians drama, be sure to check out our recaps

More Hulu News: