Gloria & Emilio Estefan Take a Ride on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

“Come on, shake your body, baby, do the conga!” That’s what Gloria and Emilio Estefan recently did aboard Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

The international stars and their familia enjoyed a visit to Walt Disney World

enjoyed a visit to Gloria’s hit song “Conga” is one of the six tracks that make up the attraction’s “Awesome Mix,” tunes you hear when you ride the new family thrill-coaster.

Check out what they thought of the attraction and the joy of having their song as part of the “Awesome Mix” in the video below:

The other five songs currently featured in the attraction are: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls “One Way or Another” by Blondie



More Walt Disney World News: