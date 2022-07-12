Gloria & Emilio Estefan Take a Ride on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

“Come on, shake your body, baby, do the conga!” That’s what Gloria and Emilio Estefan recently did aboard Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

  • The international stars and their familia enjoyed a visit to Walt Disney World that included a day at EPCOT, where they experienced Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
  • Gloria’s hit song “Conga” is one of the six tracks that make up the attraction’s “Awesome Mix,” tunes you hear when you ride the new family thrill-coaster. 
  • Check out what they thought of the attraction and the joy of having their song as part of the “Awesome Mix” in the video below:

  • The other five songs currently featured in the attraction are:
    • “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
    • “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
    • “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
    • “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
    • “One Way or Another” by Blondie

