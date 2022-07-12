Gloria & Emilio Estefan Take a Ride on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

“Come on, shake your body, baby, do the conga!” That’s what Gloria and Emilio Estefan recently did aboard Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- The international stars and their familia enjoyed a visit to Walt Disney World that included a day at EPCOT, where they experienced Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- Gloria’s hit song “Conga” is one of the six tracks that make up the attraction’s “Awesome Mix,” tunes you hear when you ride the new family thrill-coaster.
- Check out what they thought of the attraction and the joy of having their song as part of the “Awesome Mix” in the video below:
- The other five songs currently featured in the attraction are:
- “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
- “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
- “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
- “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
- “One Way or Another” by Blondie
More Walt Disney World News:
- The meet & greets at the Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been closed since the park reopened from the 2020 pandemic closure. While they officially return on July 17th, yesterday they began a soft opening.
- A new feature that will help Disney Parks guests find where they parked their car will first launch at Walt Disney World Resort this summer and will be available at Disneyland Resort later this year.
- We’re days away from the arrival of the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and we can’t wait! The first merchandise collections—including one starring Figment—have already started rolling into shopDisney.
