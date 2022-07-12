Jacob Batalon Meets Spider-Man in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned in the recent trilogy of films, was spotted slinging webs with Spider-Man in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

