SeaWorld Orlando Offering Major Ticket and Pass Discounts Through July 24th

by |
Tags: , ,

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the season’s hottest sale with a limited-time sale on tickets, Fun Cards and Passes.

What’s Happening:

  • Right now, guests can save up to 45% on the purchase of tickets, Fun Cards and Passes to SeaWorld Orlando.
  • The flash sale for SeaWorld Orlando park tickets and 2022 Fun Cards runs until July 24th.
  • Tickets are available for purchase at SeaWorldOrlando.com.
  • With plenty of the summer season left, taking advantage of this unbeatable offer allows guests to enjoy this year’s Electric Ocean festival.
  • Guests can enjoy electrifying entertainment from park open to close, including the Electric Ocean Concert Series and the “Ignite 360″ firework and fountain spectacular.
  • Every weekend through August 7th, incredible liver performances will take center stage at Nautilus Theater. The remaining concerts for Electric Ocean include:
    • July 16 – Fuel
    • July 17 – Chase Matthew
    • July 23 – Queensrÿche
    • July 24 – Grupo Niche
    • July 30 – Luis Enrique
    • July 31 – Blue Öyster Cult
    • August 6 – P.O.D.
    • August 7 – Jefferson Starship

More Orlando Theme Park News: