SeaWorld Orlando Offering Major Ticket and Pass Discounts Through July 24th

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the season’s hottest sale with a limited-time sale on tickets, Fun Cards and Passes.

What’s Happening:

Right now, guests can save up to 45% on the purchase of tickets, Fun Cards and Passes to SeaWorld Orlando.

The flash sale for SeaWorld Orlando park tickets and 2022 Fun Cards runs until July 24th.

Tickets are available for purchase at SeaWorldOrlando.com

With plenty of the summer season left, taking advantage of this unbeatable offer allows guests to enjoy this year’s Electric Ocean festival.

Guests can enjoy electrifying entertainment from park open to close, including the Electric Ocean Concert Series and the “Ignite 360″ firework and fountain spectacular.

Every weekend through August 7th, incredible liver performances will take center stage at Nautilus Theater. The remaining concerts for Electric Ocean include: July 16 – Fuel July 17 – Chase Matthew July 23 – Queensrÿche July 24 – Grupo Niche July 30 – Luis Enrique July 31 – Blue Öyster Cult August 6 – P.O.D. August 7 – Jefferson Starship



