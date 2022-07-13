SeaWorld Orlando Offering Major Ticket and Pass Discounts Through July 24th

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the season’s hottest sale with a limited-time sale on tickets, Fun Cards and Passes.
- Right now, guests can save up to 45% on the purchase of tickets, Fun Cards and Passes to SeaWorld Orlando.
- The flash sale for SeaWorld Orlando park tickets and 2022 Fun Cards runs until July 24th.
- Tickets are available for purchase at SeaWorldOrlando.com.
- With plenty of the summer season left, taking advantage of this unbeatable offer allows guests to enjoy this year’s Electric Ocean festival.
- Guests can enjoy electrifying entertainment from park open to close, including the Electric Ocean Concert Series and the “Ignite 360″ firework and fountain spectacular.
- Every weekend through August 7th, incredible liver performances will take center stage at Nautilus Theater. The remaining concerts for Electric Ocean include:
- July 16 – Fuel
- July 17 – Chase Matthew
- July 23 – Queensrÿche
- July 24 – Grupo Niche
- July 30 – Luis Enrique
- July 31 – Blue Öyster Cult
- August 6 – P.O.D.
- August 7 – Jefferson Starship
