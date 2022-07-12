Photos: Construction Walls Come Down Around Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida

Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment since the beginning of this year. A major milestone in that refurbishment has been hit, as construction walls have been removed from the entrance to the attraction.
Construction walls have been replaced with “Museum of Antiquities” themed barricades.
This Mummy statue has been placed outside from within the temporary Universal Monsters store.
Signage indicates that Revenge of the Mummy will reopen late summer 2022, although we do not currently have an official date.
More Universal Park News:
- Guests can find a plethora of Super Nintendo World merchandise on their next visit to Universal Studios Hollywood just by stopping in the Universal Studio Store at the front of the park!
- While the Spirit of Aloha may be gone from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort once again embraces the ‘aloha’ spirit with the much-anticipated return of Loews Royal Pacific Resort’s Wantilan Luau. The festive, family-friendly luau and dinner show returns on Saturdays at 6:00 pm.
- The original Jupiter’s Claim set from Jordan Peele’s expansive new horror epic, Nope, will be featured exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood as a new attraction on the world-famous Studio Tour, beginning Friday, July 22nd.
