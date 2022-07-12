Photos: Construction Walls Come Down Around Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida

Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida has been closed for a lengthy refurbishment since the beginning of this year. A major milestone in that refurbishment has been hit, as construction walls have been removed from the entrance to the attraction.

Construction walls have been replaced with “Museum of Antiquities” themed barricades.

This Mummy statue has been placed outside from within the temporary Universal Monsters store.

Signage indicates that Revenge of the Mummy will reopen late summer 2022, although we do not currently have an official date.

