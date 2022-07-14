Anaheim Considering a 2% Admissions Tax on Entertainment and Sporting Events

According to the latest Anaheim City Council agenda, the city is looking at possibly placing a 2% admissions tax on attendees of entertainment and sporting events.

What’s Happening:

The filing states that the city of Anaheim is looking to “establish a two percent admissions tax on attendees of entertainment and sporting events at privately operated or managed facilities with a capacity of over 15,000 people.”

The potential 2% admission tax would apply to the Disneyland Resort

The resolution is set to be discussed at the next council meeting on Tuesday, July 19th. From there, a vote will take place.

