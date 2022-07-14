Anaheim Considering a 2% Admissions Tax on Entertainment and Sporting Events

According to the latest Anaheim City Council agenda, the city is looking at possibly placing a 2% admissions tax on attendees of entertainment and sporting events.
What’s Happening:
- The filing states that the city of Anaheim is looking to “establish a two percent admissions tax on attendees of entertainment and sporting events at privately operated or managed facilities with a capacity of over 15,000 people.”
- The potential 2% admission tax would apply to the Disneyland Resort, as well as sporting events at Angel Stadium.
- The resolution is set to be discussed at the next council meeting on Tuesday, July 19th. From there, a vote will take place.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Though it feels like we’ve said this sentence numerous times before, the Main Street Electrical Parade is set to close this summer after its appearance to celebrate its 50th anniversary winding through Disneyland, along with the Disneyland Forever nighttime spectacular, both ending their run on September 1st.
- Celebrate DOLE Whip Day from July 21st-24th with special offerings at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Aulani and more.
- A new feature that will help Disney Parks guests find where they parked their car will first launch at Walt Disney World this summer and will be available at the Disneyland Resort later this year.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning