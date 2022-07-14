NBA Hero Stephen Curry Gets Super with The Incredibles at Disney California Adventure

NBA hero Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha recently stopped by Disney California Adventure to share an incredible moment with Frozone and Mrs. Incredible.
- You too can meet with The Incredibles when visiting Pixar Pier.
- If meet and greets aren’t your thing, then hop on board the Incredicoaster for an exhilarating roller coaster ride.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Though it feels like we’ve said this sentence numerous times before, the Main Street Electrical Parade is set to close this summer after its appearance to celebrate its 50th anniversary winding through Disneyland, along with the Disneyland Forever nighttime spectacular, both ending their run on September 1st.
- Celebrate DOLE Whip Day from July 21st-24th with special offerings at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Aulani and more.
- A new feature that will help Disney Parks guests find where they parked their car will first launch at Walt Disney World this summer and will be available at the Disneyland Resort later this year.
