NBA Hero Stephen Curry Gets Super with The Incredibles at Disney California Adventure

NBA hero Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha recently stopped by Disney California Adventure to share an incredible moment with Frozone and Mrs. Incredible.

  • You too can meet with The Incredibles when visiting Pixar Pier.
  • If meet and greets aren’t your thing, then hop on board the Incredicoaster for an exhilarating roller coaster ride.

