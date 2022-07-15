New Details Revealed for BoardWalk Deli Opening This Summer at Walt Disney World

A massive transformation is underway at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, with the addition of new restaurants and a refurbishment of the resort itself. Today, Disney has given us some more information on the upcoming BoardWalk Deli.

What’s Happening:

The BoardWalk Deli will take the place of the former BoardWalk Bakery.

Set to open this summer, BoardWalk Deli is a Northeastern-style deli with a brand-new menu that will include fresh deli sandwiches, fresh baked breads, and a selection of bakery items.

Disney promised “more delicious details” soon.

Expected to open in 2023 is The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery.

Inside Disney’s BoardWalk Inn itself, light and airy touches will be added to the lobby, lounge and guest rooms, carrying the seaside breeze right inside.

A new coffee bar with artisanal beverages and quick bites will be added just off the lobby and will be available to-go or in newly refreshed seating spaces inside or outdoors.

