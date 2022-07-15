New Details Revealed for BoardWalk Deli Opening This Summer at Walt Disney World

A massive transformation is underway at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, with the addition of new restaurants and a refurbishment of the resort itself. Today, Disney has given us some more information on the upcoming BoardWalk Deli.
What’s Happening:
- The BoardWalk Deli will take the place of the former BoardWalk Bakery.
- Set to open this summer, BoardWalk Deli is a Northeastern-style deli with a brand-new menu that will include fresh deli sandwiches, fresh baked breads, and a selection of bakery items.
- Disney promised “more delicious details” soon.
- Expected to open in 2023 is The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery.
- Inside Disney’s BoardWalk Inn itself, light and airy touches will be added to the lobby, lounge and guest rooms, carrying the seaside breeze right inside.
- A new coffee bar with artisanal beverages and quick bites will be added just off the lobby and will be available to-go or in newly refreshed seating spaces inside or outdoors.
