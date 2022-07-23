New Wave of The Bounty Collection and Wild Ridin’ Grogu Toys Coming Soon from Hasbro

The only thing more exciting than celebrity appearances and pop culture panels at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is the shopping, or at least the reveals of merchandise coming soon! In anticipation of the fan-favorite event, Hasbro revealed new Grogu inspired toys for The Bounty Collection.

It’s another exciting week for collectors, and Star Wars nerds alike as Hasbro has revealed the latest Gorgu toys for The Bounty Collection as well as an interactive Wild Ridin’ Grogu figure.

Longtime fans, kids, and those young at heart will love these adorable versions of the Child aka Baby Yoda in a variety of silly situations.

For more hands-on fun, the Wild Ridin’ Grogu is the perfect choice as this toy features more than 25 sound and movement combinations.

Tap his head, flip him upside down, lay him on his back, or place him in his hover pram for a series of surprise reactions. Then listen to Grogu giggle, watch him move his head, and activate fun flying sounds when he moves with his hover pram.

The figures will be available soon at major retailers which are expected to arrive in Fall 2022.

Prices range from $8.99-59.99. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

The Bounty Collection

Series 5 of Hasbro's Star Wars The Bounty Collection is here and filled with adorable Grogu (The Child) figures in fun poses. Collect all 6 figures in Series 5 featuring poses like Helmet Hikinks, Darksaber Discovery, Loth-Cat Cuddles, Force Focus, Peek-A-Boo, and Beskar Bite (each sold separately).

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5, Grogu Figure In Helmet Hijinks Pose

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available August 2022 at most major retailers

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5, Grogu Figure In Darksaber Discovery Pose

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available August 2022 at most major retailers

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5, Grogu Figure In Loth-Cat Cuddles Pose

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available August 2022 at most major retailers

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5, Grogu Figure In Force Focus Pose

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available August 2022 at most major retailers

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5, Grogu Figure In Peek-A-Boo Pose

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available August 2022 at most major retailers

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 5, Grogu Figure In Beskar Bite Pose

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $8.99

Available August 2022 at most major retailers

Wild Ridin’ Grogu

Bring home the most sought-after bounty in the galaxy with the Star Wars Wild Ridin' Grogu interactive figure and hover pram. This Star Wars toy features design and deco inspired by The Mandalorian live- action series on Disney+.

Star Wars Wild Ridin’ Grogu

Includes a premium soft goods collar, soft-touch head and ears, pram, canopy, and hover pram stand

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $59.99

Available October 1 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

