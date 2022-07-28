2022 is a big year for Spider-Man as it marks the 60th anniversary of everyone’s favorite web slinger. Citizen and Marvel are commemorating the milestone with a limited edition watch that celebrates the character of Peter Parker.

Citizen has a new timepiece that will surely get your spidey senses tingling!

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of a beloved hero, Citizen has unveiled a new limited edition box set and timepiece for Spider-Man that fans will be eager to add to their collection.

This set features a timepiece with a 43 mm stainless steel case with blue/red aluminum ring and PU strap in addition to the detailed image of Spider-Man in his classic pose; encircling him with the phrase “Beyond Amazing” etched on the case back.

The unique designs on this piece, including a blue 3-hand dial with spider-man surrounded by his classic webbing as well as the anniversary dates of 1962-2022 luminously displayed on the watch face.

As another nod to the anniversary, this new collectible has an edition size of 1962 in honor of when the character first spun his web.

The watch sells for $425 and will be available for pre-sale beginning August 1st at CitizenWatch.com . Can’t wait that long? There are several designs— Spider-Man, Iron Man, Avengers—that are available now

Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary Box Set/Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary Ltd. Ed. Timepiece – $425

Includes a watch, two pins, and a limited edition card

