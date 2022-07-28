Limited Edition Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Timepiece Box Set by Citizen Opens for Pre-Order August 1st

2022 is a big year for Spider-Man as it marks the 60th anniversary of everyone’s favorite web slinger. Citizen and Marvel are commemorating the milestone with a limited edition watch that celebrates the character of Peter Parker.

  • Citizen has a new timepiece that will surely get your spidey senses tingling!
  • To celebrate the 60th anniversary of a beloved hero, Citizen has unveiled a new limited edition box set and timepiece for Spider-Man that fans will be eager to add to their collection.
  • This set features a timepiece with a 43 mm stainless steel case with blue/red aluminum ring and PU strap in addition to the detailed image of Spider-Man in his classic pose; encircling him with the phrase “Beyond Amazing” etched on the case back.
  • The unique designs on this piece, including a blue 3-hand dial with spider-man surrounded by his classic webbing as well as the anniversary dates of 1962-2022 luminously displayed on the watch face.
  • As another nod to the anniversary, this new collectible has an edition size of 1962 in honor of when the character first spun his web.
  • The watch sells for $425 and will be available for pre-sale beginning August 1st at CitizenWatch.com. Can’t wait that long? There are several designs—Spider-Man, Iron Man, Avengers—that are available now and will be a great addition to your Marvel collection.
  • Check back soon for a link to the watch.

Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary Box Set/Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary Ltd. Ed. Timepiece – $425

  • Includes a watch, two pins, and a limited edition card

