2022 is a big year for Spider-Man as it marks the 60th anniversary of everyone’s favorite web slinger. Citizen and Marvel are commemorating the milestone with a limited edition watch that celebrates the character of Peter Parker.
What’s Happening:
- Citizen has a new timepiece that will surely get your spidey senses tingling!
- To celebrate the 60th anniversary of a beloved hero, Citizen has unveiled a new limited edition box set and timepiece for Spider-Man that fans will be eager to add to their collection.
- This set features a timepiece with a 43 mm stainless steel case with blue/red aluminum ring and PU strap in addition to the detailed image of Spider-Man in his classic pose; encircling him with the phrase “Beyond Amazing” etched on the case back.
- The unique designs on this piece, including a blue 3-hand dial with spider-man surrounded by his classic webbing as well as the anniversary dates of 1962-2022 luminously displayed on the watch face.
- As another nod to the anniversary, this new collectible has an edition size of 1962 in honor of when the character first spun his web.
- The watch sells for $425 and will be available for pre-sale beginning August 1st at CitizenWatch.com. Can’t wait that long? There are several designs—Spider-Man, Iron Man, Avengers—that are available now and will be a great addition to your Marvel collection.
- Check back soon for a link to the watch.
Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary Box Set/Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary Ltd. Ed. Timepiece – $425
- Includes a watch, two pins, and a limited edition card
More Spider-Man 60th Anniversary:
- Marvel has partnered with Kith for an exclusive collection of apparel, memorabilia, and even a custom comic book all inspired by Spider-Man.
- Along with 2022 marking his 60th anniversary, Spider-Man was also inducted into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame!
- Speaking of the Comic-Con Museum, Marvel fans can check out 6 decades of wall crawling fun as part of the "Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition" that’s open now.