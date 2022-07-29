More Haunted Mansion Merchandise Materializes on shopDisney

This year as you gear up for the spooky season, say yes to friendly frights and happy haunts. Even more Haunted Mansion merchandise has popped up on shopDisney and you won’t want to miss out on the lineup of clothing, collectibles and home decor themed to the iconic attraction.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Halloween Shop hasn’t even opened yet but that doesn’t mean fans can’t get started on planning for the season. In fact, new Haunted Mansion items keep materializing on shopDisney and this year’s lineup is a real scream.

shopDisney has a selection of Haunted Mansion items that fit the bill.

In addition to the Ear Headband , Bags and accessories that debuted earlier this month, guests will find more scary styles to add to home: Spirit Jerseys Pajamas Shirts Dog Bed Artwork Plates and Glasses

With their nods to the signature attractions at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts , these Haunted Mansion items work to capture the spirit of the ride and characters in a stylish presentation that fans will adore.

Guests can discover new favorites now on shopDisney and prices range from $29.99-$149.99

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Ghoulish Couture

Put some spook in your step with these delightfully macabre tops and pajamas! Each item pays homage to the attraction that inspired them such as stripes, color scheme, and logo.

Around the House

Whether decorating your study or seeking out new accessories, these shopDisney additions are the perfect way to show your love for the attraction. We love obvious declarations like artwork and the simplicity of a bracelet, but best of all is the pet bed that looks exactly like a Doom Buggy!

Creepy Kitchen

Bring elements of the Haunted Mansion to your table with these eerie yet charming accessories that will make you stand out as the Ghost Host…that is if you’re entertaining company. Fans will recognize several characters like The Bride, Madame Leota, The Hatbox Ghost, Hitchhiking Ghosts and more.