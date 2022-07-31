Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Passes Away at 64

Ron Zimmerman, who amongst various other endeavors, was a writer for Marvel Comics, passed away on July 28th at the age of 64.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Zimmerman died of cancer on July 28th, according to reports and social media posts from friends.
- In addition to being a Marvel Comics writer, Zimmerman was also a film and television producer and a stand-up comedian.
- As far as film goes, he was a writer and producer on the Friday the 13th series.
- Zimmerman was also a regular guest on the Howard Stern Show, with one hilarious appearance leading to a long gig writing for Marvel Comics.
- At Marvel, he wrote the series Spider-Man: Get Kraven, as well as the Ultimate Adventure series, and he worked on the Punisher, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man.
- His most prominent Marvel work was on Rawhide Kid, part of Marvel’s mature readers MAX line, a gay-innuendo cowboy character revival.
