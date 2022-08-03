Hulu Options Sheila Heti’s Novel “The Alphabetical Diaries”

Hulu has optioned the rights to a very interesting forthcoming book from author Sheila Heti that’s written in alphabetical order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has optioned The Alphabetical Diaries , in which Heti took a decade’s worth of diary entries and rearranged the sentences in alphabetical order, to develop as a series.

, in which Heti took a decade’s worth of diary entries and rearranged the sentences in alphabetical order, to develop as a series. After cutting “thousands of sentences” the exercise took on something more like a novel, she explained in the introduction to a series of New York Times columns

The book is slated to be published in 2023 by FSG in the United States, Fitzcarraldo Editions in the U.K. and Knopf Canada.

Production company Hunting Laneis behind the project. The company’s Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill are producing.

Heti has authored 10 books, including Pure Colour, How Should a Person Be? and Motherhood.

