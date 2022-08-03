Hulu Options Sheila Heti’s Novel “The Alphabetical Diaries”

Hulu has optioned the rights to a very interesting forthcoming book from author Sheila Heti that’s written in alphabetical order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has optioned The Alphabetical Diaries, in which Heti took a decade’s worth of diary entries and rearranged the sentences in alphabetical order, to develop as a series.
  • After cutting “thousands of sentences” the exercise took on something more like a novel, she explained in the introduction to a series of New York Times columns that presented an abridged form of the work.
  • The book is slated to be published in 2023 by FSG in the United States, Fitzcarraldo Editions in the U.K. and Knopf Canada.
  • Production company Hunting Laneis behind the project. The company’s Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill are producing.
  • Heti has authored 10 books, including Pure Colour, How Should a Person Be? and Motherhood.

