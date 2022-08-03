Hulu Options Sheila Heti’s Novel “The Alphabetical Diaries”

Hulu has optioned the rights to a very interesting forthcoming book from author Sheila Heti that’s written in alphabetical order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has optioned The Alphabetical Diaries, in which Heti took a decade’s worth of diary entries and rearranged the sentences in alphabetical order, to develop as a series.
- After cutting “thousands of sentences” the exercise took on something more like a novel, she explained in the introduction to a series of New York Times columns that presented an abridged form of the work.
- The book is slated to be published in 2023 by FSG in the United States, Fitzcarraldo Editions in the U.K. and Knopf Canada.
- Production company Hunting Laneis behind the project. The company’s Jamie Patricof and Katie McNeill are producing.
- Heti has authored 10 books, including Pure Colour, How Should a Person Be? and Motherhood.
