More Panels Announced for D23 Expo 2022

Many of the biggest panel announcements for this year’s D23 Expo have already been announced, including Marvel, Disney Parks, and Disney General Entertainment. Don’t lock in your schedule just yet, as D23 has revealed even more panels that Disney fans will want to watch for can’t-miss moments and unforgettable celebrations.
D23 Expo Mousequerade
- Friday, September 9th, 6–7:30 p.m., Premiere Stage
- The popular Mousequerade costume contest returns, hosted by Nina West and featuring a star-studded panel of judges including Yvette Nicole Brown (Big Shot, Disenchanted), Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano and creator of Her Universe), and Ally Maki (Toy Story 4, Home Sweet Home Alone). The contest will feature new categories including “Off the Screen,” “Imagine That!,” “Magical Mashups,” and “Cast of Characters,” as well as an all-new fan-favorite award voted on by the audience! Don’t miss this opportunity to see some of the unparalleled creativity and innovation of Disney fans’ inspired costumes!
D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown
- Saturday, September 10th, 6 p.m., and Sunday, September 11th, 5 p.m., D23 Expo Live Stage
- Join the iconic Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hairspray on Tour) as she hosts hopeful celebrity contestants and audience members through a kaleidoscopic world of Disney trivia and challenges!
Back to the Grid: 40 Years of TRON presented by Enterprise
- Sunday, September 11th, 12 p.m., Backlot Stage
- Lightcycles, recognizers, and solar sails, oh my! Join us for a look back at Tron, featuring artwork, footage, and photographs from the digital frontier. Hear behind-the-scenes stories of how the film came to life with talent, artists, and filmmakers—and dive into the continuous impact of this groundbreaking film.
Conversations with Disney Character Voices
- Sunday, September 11th, 6–7 p.m., Premiere Stage
- Providing the perfect voice to characters has been a Disney signature since Walt first gave voice to Mickey Mouse. Join Rick Dempsey, Senior Vice President of Character Voices, and some very special guests, as we go “behind the mic” for stories and fun conversations with some Disney favorites.
D23 Expo is sold out. Select presentations will be streamed for guests at D23 Expo Live! For more information, visit D23Expo.com.
