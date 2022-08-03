More Panels Announced for D23 Expo 2022

Many of the biggest panel announcements for this year’s D23 Expo have already been announced, including Marvel, Disney Parks, and Disney General Entertainment. Don’t lock in your schedule just yet, as D23 has revealed even more panels that Disney fans will want to watch for can’t-miss moments and unforgettable celebrations.

D23 Expo Mousequerade

D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown

Saturday, September 10th, 6 p.m., and Sunday, September 11th, 5 p.m., D23 Expo Live Stage

Join the iconic Nina West (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hairspray on Tour) as she hosts hopeful celebrity contestants and audience members through a kaleidoscopic world of Disney trivia and challenges!

Back to the Grid: 40 Years of TRON presented by Enterprise

Sunday, September 11th, 12 p.m., Backlot Stage

Lightcycles, recognizers, and solar sails, oh my! Join us for a look back at Tron, featuring artwork, footage, and photographs from the digital frontier. Hear behind-the-scenes stories of how the film came to life with talent, artists, and filmmakers—and dive into the continuous impact of this groundbreaking film.

Conversations with Disney Character Voices

Sunday, September 11th, 6–7 p.m., Premiere Stage

Providing the perfect voice to characters has been a Disney signature since Walt first gave voice to Mickey Mouse. Join Rick Dempsey, Senior Vice President of Character Voices, and some very special guests, as we go “behind the mic” for stories and fun conversations with some Disney favorites.

D23 Expo is sold out. Select presentations will be streamed for guests at D23 Expo Live! For more information, visit D23Expo.com.