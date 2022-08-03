“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Winner Shea Couleé Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Ironheart” Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has been cast in a secret role in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, according to Deadline.
- Shea Couleé is set for an unknown role in Ironheart, which stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
- Couleé makes the jump to acting following her legendary tenure on RuPaul’s Drag Race, having won All Stars 5 and finishing a finalist on the special all-winners edition of All Stars 7 and her original season, Drag Race 9.
- She shared the following message on her Twitter about the casting news:
- Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously revealed that we will first meet Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Ironheart will consist of six episodes and production on the new series began in May.
- The announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich and Manny Montana.
- Marvel has tapped Chinaka Hodge as its head writer for the upcoming series.
- Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes were recently announced as directors for the new series.
- Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.
