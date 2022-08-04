Annaleigh Ashford Tapped to Star In Upcoming Searchlight Pictures Thriller “Dust”

According to Deadline, B Positive star Annaleigh Ashford has been tapped to star alongside Sarah Paulson in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming horror thriller Dust.
What’s Happening:
- Annaleigh Ashford, who recently appeared in Impeachment: American Crime Story, is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ Dust, set for release directly on Hulu.
- Ashford is set to join Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, who are directing the film, and is set to begin shooting at the end of this movie.
- Also starring is American Horror Story stalwart Sarah Paulson, who will also executive produce.
- The film is being written by Crouse, who is also known for her work on HBO’s WestWorld.
- The film follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.
- Dust will reportedly stream on Disney’s platforms, as a Hulu Original in the U.S., and on Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
- A Tony Award-winning actor, Ashford will next be seen starring opposite Kumail Nanjiani in the Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales from creator Robert Siegel.
