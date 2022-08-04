Annaleigh Ashford Tapped to Star In Upcoming Searchlight Pictures Thriller “Dust”

According to Deadline, B Positive star Annaleigh Ashford has been tapped to star alongside Sarah Paulson in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming horror thriller Dust.

Annaleigh Ashford, who recently appeared in Impeachment: American Crime Story , is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ Dust , set for release directly on Hulu

Ashford is set to join Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, who are directing the film, and is set to begin shooting at the end of this movie.

Also starring is American Horror Story stalwart Sarah Paulson

The film is being written by Crouse, who is also known for her work on HBO's WestWorld.

. The film follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.

Dust will reportedly stream on Disney’s platforms, as a Hulu Original in the U.S., and on Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+

Dust will reportedly stream on Disney's platforms, as a Hulu Original in the U.S., and on Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+. A Tony Award-winning actor, Ashford will next be seen starring opposite Kumail Nanjiani in the Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales from creator Robert Siegel.