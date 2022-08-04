Hulu Orders Series Adaptation of “The Other Black Girl” Novel

According to Deadline, Hulu has ordered an adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel The Other Black Girl to series.
- The Other Black Girl follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.
- The book was published by Atria/Simon & Schuster last year.
- The Other Black Girl is based on Harris’ time working at the Penguin Random House-owned publisher.
- The series, which hails from Disney’s Onyx Collective, will be executive produced by Tara Duncan, president of Freeform.
- Also executive producing are Rashida Jones, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, and Danielle Henderson, who will serve as showrunner.
