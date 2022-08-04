Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Celebrates National Roller Coaster Day with Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Tours

In celebration of National Roller Coaster Day, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering guests the opportunity to experience exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of some of the park’s best coasters.

What’s Happening:

Coaster tours will give guests the exclusive opportunity for a Q&A with the Ambassadors that work on the rides and allow them to see first-hand the areas not-typically-accessed including maintenance areas.

Coasters included in the behind-the-scenes tour are: SheiKra, Iron Gwazi, Cheetah Hunt or Cobra’s Curse.

Guests are required to sign up for the behind-the-scenes tour at the Serengeti Outpost. Upon signing up, guests will receive their ticket for the tour, containing their ride choice and time. Tickets for the tours will be available for free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The tours will take place daily from Saturday, August 13th through Tuesday, August 16th at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Guests can take advantage of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's limited time BOGO ticket sale

