Disney Parks Hosting an “Otterly” Awesome Live Stream from Disney’s Animal Kingdom

If you ask this humble reporter, otters could just be the most precious creatures on the face of our planet. If you agree, then you’ll want to tune into a special Disney Parks live stream later this week!
What’s Happening:
- Join Disney Parks for an “otterly” awesome morning with the otters at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Tune-in to the @DisneyParks TikTok and Instagram this Thursday, August 16th at 9:30 ET for a special live stream from the Otter Grotto supported by OtterBox.
- Be sure to check out the otters for yourself at the Otter Grotto next time you visit the park. It’s located just across from the pathway to Pandora: The World of Avatar.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Popular guest favorite tours taking you behind the scenes of The Land and The Seas will return to EPCOT on October 2nd.
- All lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance from January 22nd-29th, 2023.
- The BoardWalk Deli is now open at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and we stopped by to take a look at the reimagined eatery.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning