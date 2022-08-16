Disney Parks Hosting an “Otterly” Awesome Live Stream from Disney’s Animal Kingdom

If you ask this humble reporter, otters could just be the most precious creatures on the face of our planet. If you agree, then you’ll want to tune into a special Disney Parks live stream later this week!

What’s Happening:

  • Join Disney Parks for an “otterly” awesome morning with the otters at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • Tune-in to the @DisneyParks TikTok and Instagram this Thursday, August 16th at 9:30 ET for a special live stream from the Otter Grotto supported by OtterBox.
  • Be sure to check out the otters for yourself at the Otter Grotto next time you visit the park. It’s located just across from the pathway to Pandora: The World of Avatar.

