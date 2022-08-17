Kona Cafe To Go Still Available During Kona Cafe Refurbishment

Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is currently closed due to refurbishment, but you can still use the Mobile Order service on the My Disney Experience app to order from Kona Cafe To Go.
What's Happening:
- Currently, the only option to order food from Kona Cafe is Kona Cafe To Go.
- Here is what is on the official Walt Disney World website:
- Kona Cafe at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is currently unavailable due to refurbishment.
- We expect to return in fall 2022 with an enhanced table-service experience. In the meantime, we invite you to use Mobile Order service through the My Disney Experience app to order select breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings from Kona Cafe To Go, which can be picked up next to Kona Island.