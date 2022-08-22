Updates Coming to Disney Park Pass Reservation System at Walt Disney World

Some minor changes are being made to the Disney Park Park Reservation system at Walt Disney World beginning tomorrow, August 23rd.

What’s Happening:

Starting Tuesday, August 23rd, Walt Disney World guests will be able to book more Park Passes in one transaction.

Reservations will now be available across all ticket types, including single-day tickets and Annual Passes, at the same time.

The limit of tickets that can have passes reserved will expand to 30, more than double the current number of 12. This should better accommodate larger groups.

Additionally, guests can now change their reservation date and park without having to cancel it first.

This news was originally reported by WDW News Today

More Walt Disney World News: