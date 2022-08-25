Full Buffet Service Returning to Tusker House on November 1st

After operating as a family style buffet since reopening, Tusker House at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will soon resume full buffet service.

What’s Happening:

Now through October 31st, Tusker House continues to offer family-style dining.

The full buffet experience will return on November 1st.

The menu for the buffet will be posted at a later date.

Step inside this lively Harambe marketplace eatery and enjoy family-friendly surroundings. The plentiful family-style menu offers favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

While you dine, snap a photo and tip your pith helmet to Donald Duck—suited up and ready for his next safari adventure—along with his Disney friends, as they travel throughout the dining rooms celebrating their latest expedition.

