The Walt Disney Company Hosting Q&A at the 2022 Bank of America Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

Christine McCarthy and Josh D’Amaro will be participating in a question-and-answer session at the 2022 Bank of America Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.

What’s Happening:

Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company and Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the 2022 Bank of America Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. PT.

A live stream of the session will be available at this link

A recording of the question-and-answer session will be archived on the same page.

More Disney News: