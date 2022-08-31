The Walt Disney Company Hosting Q&A at the 2022 Bank of America Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

Christine McCarthy and Josh D’Amaro will be participating in a question-and-answer session at the 2022 Bank of America Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.
What’s Happening:
- Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company and Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the 2022 Bank of America Securities Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m. PT.
- A live stream of the session will be available at this link five minutes prior to the start time.
- A recording of the question-and-answer session will be archived on the same page.
