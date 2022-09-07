D23 Reveals Member Night Exclusive Experiences at Oogie Boogie Bash

This Saturday, in conjunction with the D23 Expo, a special D23-Exclusive Member Night at Oogie Boogie Bash will be taking place. D23 has revealed some of the special exclusive experiences that will occur that night.

What’s Happening:

In addition to the awesome offerings at this magical Halloween Event, don’t miss the extra D23 tricks and treats throughout the park, exclusive to the D23-Member Night at Oogie Boogie Bash: D23 magic on display at the Carthay Circle Theatre and Animation Academy A “Nightmare-come-true” photo opportunity near Carthay Circle. An undead visitor from the multiverse returning to Avengers Campus An event-exclusive, glow-in-the-dark print, gifted upon exit of Oogie Boogie Bash (1 per event attendee)

The “undead visitor” is likely to be Zombie Captain America from Marvel What If…? , who appeared at last year’s event

, For those who are attending D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, please note that the Anaheim Convention Center does NOT allow any overnight parking. You are strongly encouraged to move your vehicle before making your way to the event at Disney California Adventure

The D23-Exclusive Member Night at Oogie Boogie Bash takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. with admission to Disney California Adventure beginning at 3:00 p.m.

More from Oogie Boogie Bash:

shopDisney Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by