D23 Members Can Save 20% on shopDisney Purchases of $60 or More Through September 18th

shopDisney is continuing the fun and excitement of the D23 Expo with an exclusive discount for D23 Members.
- As an added benefit to being a D23 Member, shopDisney.com has an exclusive online shopping perk. For a limited time, receive 20% off all orders of $60 or more!
- Here's how to redeem your 20% off $60 or more promotion:
- Place at least one eligible item into your Bag.
- Type the Promotion Code DISNEY20 into the Add Promotion Code area.
- The promotion will be applied, if eligible.
- Continue shopping or begin checkout.
- The offer is valid through September 18th, 2022 (11:59 pm PT).
- For more rules and restrictions, visit D23.com.
Many D23 Expo collections are available on shopDisney, including the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection…Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Bomber Jacket for Adults | shopDisneyBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever Fashion T-Shirt for Adults | shopDisney
Or perhaps you want to collect the ridiculously cute new Disney Munchlings plush line?Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Bun Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 14 1/2'' | shopDisneyDisney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Micro 4 3/4'' | shopDisney
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of TRON with a new Loungefly backpack, retro jacket, and more!Tron 40th Anniversary Light-Up Loungefly Mini Backpack | shopDisneyTron 40th Anniversary Retro Jacket for Adults | shopDisney
More from D23:
- So much happened at D23 Expo 2022 and we were there to bring it all to you! Catch up on the latest news right here on Laughing Place including updates on panels, presentations, and showfloor fun.
