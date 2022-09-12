D23 Members Can Save 20% on shopDisney Purchases of $60 or More Through September 18th

shopDisney is continuing the fun and excitement of the D23 Expo with an exclusive discount for D23 Members.

As an added benefit to being a D23 Member, shopDisney.com has an exclusive online shopping perk. For a limited time, receive 20% off all orders of $60 or more!

Here's how to redeem your 20% off $60 or more promotion: Place at least one eligible item into your Bag. Type the Promotion Code DISNEY20 into the Add Promotion Code area. The promotion will be applied, if eligible. Continue shopping or begin checkout.

The offer is valid through September 18th, 2022 (11:59 pm PT).

For more rules and restrictions, visit D23.com

Many D23 Expo collections are available on shopDisney, including the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection…

Or perhaps you want to collect the ridiculously cute new Disney Munchlings plush line?

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of TRON with a new Loungefly backpack, retro jacket, and more!

