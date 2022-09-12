Disney Vacation Club Launches New Hotel Booking Tool

Disney Vacation Club has launched a new hotel booking tool through Interval International.
What’s Happening:
- This new option represents a dramatic expansion of vacation and exchange possibilities, adding even more power to eligible Members points and giving you more vacation options than ever before.
- Beginning today, this online, self-service tool will curate a list of properties using a combination of points and cash. Hotel exchange features hundreds and hundreds of well-known hotels from trusted brands in sought-out cities across New York City, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, London and many more! Members can even search available hotels by desired travel dates and destination, filter by brand, and calculate required vacation points.
- While the previously offered exchange accommodations through Concierge Collection will no longer be available, most of the luxury resorts that were part of the collection are offered within this new hotel exchange.
- Please note that confirmed Concierge Collection reservations will be honored.
