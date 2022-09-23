“Magic in the Mountains” Documentary Detailing Walt Disney’s Involvement in 1960 Olympic Games Now Available Online

Magic in the Mountains, a new documentary about Walt Disney’s involvement in the 1960 Olympic Games, is now available to stream online.
What’s Happening:
- Magic in the Mountains tells the remarkable underdog story of how Squaw Valley, a little-known ski area in California, won the bid for the 1960 Winter Olympics and, with the help of Walt Disney, changed forever the ways in which the Games were presented. The documentary features never-before-seen archival footage from the 1960 Olympic Games and revealing interviews with participating athletes and attendees. The 1960 edition of the Olympics introduced a substantial array of “firsts,” including such innovations as live broadcast, instant replay, sponsorships, and an official Olympic Village for the athletes. Perhaps most importantly, thanks to Disney’s involvement in producing the Games, Squaw Valley featured an unprecedented — but soon to be standard — level of pageantry for the opening and closing ceremonies.
- The documentary, directed by Cody Stokes, was originally released last year.
- Visit Magic in the Mountain’s website to rent or buy the film from your favorite digital service.
More Disney Movie News:
- Stars of 20th Century Studios’ Amsterdam will join director David O. Russell for a special IMAX Live Q&A at participating theaters across the country on Tuesday, September 27th.
- A third Sister Act film is currently in development at Disney+, with Tyler Perry producing the film. Perry recently appeared on The View alongside host and Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg and discussed the current status of production.
- Jackass Forever director Jeff Tremaine has a very interesting new documentary feature lined up, set to focus on (among other things) the story behind the theft of the Buzzy audio-animatronic from EPCOT’s former Wonders of Life pavilion.