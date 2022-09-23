¡Vamos! – Báilalo Latin Dance Show Premiering Tomorrow at Universal Studios Florida

¡Vamos! – Báilalo, a high energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair, will debut tomorrow at Universal Studios Florida.

The all new ¡Vamos! – Báilalo will premiere tomorrow, September 24th in the New York section of the park.

The show is said to be a high energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair.

Universal Orlando UOTMLife Instagram

Swipe through below to get an early look at the show, and hear from Show Director Michael Lee Ponton and Choreographer Dianelys Jo Dominguez about how it all came together:

