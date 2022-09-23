¡Vamos! – Báilalo Latin Dance Show Premiering Tomorrow at Universal Studios Florida

¡Vamos! – Báilalo, a high energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair, will debut tomorrow at Universal Studios Florida.

What’s Happening:

  • The all new ¡Vamos! – Báilalo will premiere tomorrow, September 24th in the New York section of the park.
  • The show is said to be a high energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair.
  • Universal Orlando shared the photos you see here on their UOTMLife Instagram page.

  • Swipe through below to get an early look at the show, and hear from Show Director Michael Lee Ponton and Choreographer Dianelys Jo Dominguez about how it all came together:

