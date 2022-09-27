I can’t believe it, but we’re already about to say hello to October and that means Halloween is actually (finally!) around the corner. shopDisney’s Halloween Shop is open and they continue to add new head turning must-haves that are guaranteed to wow. Among the new arrivals are Adaptive Costume styles inspired by Toy Story and Aladdin.

Guests visiting shopDisney’s Halloween Shop can browse a wide selection of character costumes for the whole family including the line of Apative Costumes for kids.

This year has already seen the addition of Elsa and Jasmine designs and now the line has expanded to include a Sheriff Woody outfit and Magic Carpet wheelchair cover !

Disney’s Adaptive Costumes are specially designed outfits for fans that use wheelchairs and walkers so they too can dress up like their favorite characters.

The costumes feature stretch fabric that opens in the back for easier dressing, longer lengths for wheelchair-friendly wear and a discreet flap opening on the front center with self-stick fabric closure to accommodate tube access.

In addition to the costume styles, shopDisney also features wheelchair covers that transform your chair into a spaceship or royal carriage! These cover sets fit most standard wheelchairs with 24-inch wheels and come with supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and long self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place.

Adaptive Costumes and Wheelchair Covers sell for $49.99 each and are available now on shopDisney . Links to the individual items can be found below.

If you’re looking for more spooky seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag !

Adaptive Costumes and Wheelchair Covers

This marks the third year of Disney’s ever expanding adaptive costume line. In addition to Elsa’s end of movie look from Frozen 2 and a Princess Jasmine style, shopDisney is bringing kids a costume for Woody and a wheelchair cover of the Magic Carpet. Halloween has never been so fun!

Woody Adaptive Costume for Kids – Toy Story – $49.99

Jasmine Magic Carpet Wheelchair Wrap – Aladdin – $49.99

Disney’s Adaptive Costume Line:

The Adaptive Costumes line launched in 2020 with looks inspired by Cinderella, The Incredibles and Buzz Lightyear. New styles for 2022 include the Elsa Costume Dress and Jasmine Costume, and other returning favorites feature Black Panther and The Mandalorian .

