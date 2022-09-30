Early Booking Dates Changed for Disney Cruise Line South Pacific and Hawaiian Sailings

Due to operational impacts from Hurricane Ian, the Disney Cruise Line has shifted early booking dates for cruises through the South Pacific or around the islands of Hawai’i to October 10th – 13th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

This pushback allows Disney to focus on assisting guests who are scheduled to sail soon.

Disney Cruise Line will continue to offer early bookings for the most loyal Disney fans before opening to all guests on Thursday, October 13th.

The new early booking dates for these South Pacific & Hawaii sailings are: Monday, Oct. 10th, 2022: Platinum Castaway Club Members & Golden Oak Members Tuesday, Oct. 11th, 2022: Gold Castaway Club Members Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022: Silver Castaway Club Members, eligible Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventure Insiders Thursday, Oct. 13th, 2022: All Guests



