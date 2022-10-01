2023 Disneyland Resort 16 Month Calendar Now Available

Believe it or not, 2023 is just a few short months away, and so, the 2023 Disneyland Resort calendar has hit store shelves across the Resort.
The 16 month calendar (covering September 2022 through December 2023) features a somewhat retro design on the front.
Various different attractions and icons from through the Disneyland Resort are featured within.
The 2023 Disneyland Resort calendar retails for $16.99.
