EPCOT 40th Anniversary Harveys Tote and Crossbody Coming to Creations Shop and shopDisney on Tuesday, October 4th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

The celebration of EPCOT’s 40th anniversary will continue this week with the release of two new items from Harveys.

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT with Harveys! Spark your next journey into adventure with the Medium Streamline Tote and Plush Figment Crossbody.
  • Find the collection at Creations Shop in EPCOT and online at shopDisney on Tuesday, October 4th.
  • The Medium Streamline Tote features all of the colorful EPCOT Pavilion Symbols with Sapphire handles and a Razzleberry crossbody strap. It’s not just your imagination!

  • Peer inside to find a playful liner with everyone’s favorite dragon – Figment!

  • A dangling keychain features Figment riding in a lightbulb-shaped hot air balloon, along with an EPCOT 40 logo.

  • Let your imagination run wild as you journey through EPCOT with Harveys by your side!
  • This Figment-shaped Plush Crossbody comes with a seatbelt crossbody strap featuring the EPCOT Pavilion Symbols.

  • The interior liner features the same repeating Figment design as the Medium Streamline Tote.

More from EPCOT 40:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning