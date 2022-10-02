EPCOT 40th Anniversary Harveys Tote and Crossbody Coming to Creations Shop and shopDisney on Tuesday, October 4th

The celebration of EPCOT’s 40th anniversary will continue this week with the release of two new items from Harveys.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT with Harveys! Spark your next journey into adventure with the Medium Streamline Tote and Plush Figment Crossbody.
- Find the collection at Creations Shop in EPCOT and online at shopDisney on Tuesday, October 4th.
- The Medium Streamline Tote features all of the colorful EPCOT Pavilion Symbols with Sapphire handles and a Razzleberry crossbody strap. It’s not just your imagination!
- Peer inside to find a playful liner with everyone’s favorite dragon – Figment!
- A dangling keychain features Figment riding in a lightbulb-shaped hot air balloon, along with an EPCOT 40 logo.
- Let your imagination run wild as you journey through EPCOT with Harveys by your side!
- This Figment-shaped Plush Crossbody comes with a seatbelt crossbody strap featuring the EPCOT Pavilion Symbols.
- The interior liner features the same repeating Figment design as the Medium Streamline Tote.
More from EPCOT 40:
- Check out our video of yesterday’s full ceremony celebrating 40 years of EPCOT.
- A special one-day only Beacons of Magic show featured classic EPCOT music, such as “Listen to the Land,” “New Horizons” and “We Go On.”
- Take a look at all the EPCOT 40 merchandise released at the Creations Shop.
- The celebration went on all day, with commemorative maps, exclusive merchandise, old school music and more.
