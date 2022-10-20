D23 Members Get 20% Off shopDisney Purchases Over $65 Through October 31st

Cozy up with some holiday magic this season with an exclusive D23 Member discount from shopDisney!

What’s Happening:

shopDisney is offering D23 Members a little extra magic this holiday season, with 20% off a purchase of $65 or more.

The discount is valid October 20th through October 31st, 2022 (11:59 pm PT), on select, in-stock merchandise purchased in a single sales transaction at Disney Store and Disney Baby Store retail and outlet locations in North America and at shopDisney.com.

For a full list of restrictions, visit D23.com

Here’s how to redeem your 20% off $65 or more promotion: Sign in with your D23 Membership on shopdisney.com. Place at least one eligible item into your Bag. The promotion will be applied, if eligible. Continue shopping or begin checkout.



More shopDisney News:

Looking for more Christmas, and holiday fun? We have more merchandise and season news featured under our Christmas 2022 tag.