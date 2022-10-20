D23 Members Get 20% Off shopDisney Purchases Over $65 Through October 31st

Cozy up with some holiday magic this season with an exclusive D23 Member discount from shopDisney!

What’s Happening:

  • shopDisney is offering D23 Members a little extra magic this holiday season, with 20% off a purchase of $65 or more.
  • The discount is valid October 20th through October 31st, 2022 (11:59 pm PT), on select, in-stock merchandise purchased in a single sales transaction at Disney Store and Disney Baby Store retail and outlet locations in North America and at shopDisney.com.
  • For a full list of restrictions, visit D23.com.
  • Here’s how to redeem your 20% off $65 or more promotion:
    • Sign in with your D23 Membership on shopdisney.com.
    • Place at least one eligible item into your Bag.
    • The promotion will be applied, if eligible.
    • Continue shopping or begin checkout.

More shopDisney News:

Looking for more Christmas, and holiday fun? We have more merchandise and season news featured under our Christmas 2022 tag.