New Shirts Hit Store Shelves at Typhoon Lagoon

Two new shirts have hit store shelves at Typhoon Lagoon featuring iconic designs from the water park.
What’s Happening:
- Both new shirts feature iconic elements of the Walt Disney World water park.
- The first features the Typhoon Lagoon logo, alongside the icon of the park, Miss Tilly.
- The second shirt features the Typhoon Lagoon logo in small font on the front, with an artistic representation of Crush ‘n’ Gusher on the back, including the three individual slide names: Pineapple Plunger, Coconut Crusher and Banana Blaster.
- Both shirts retail for $24.99 and can be found at the park’s main gift shop, Singapore Sal’s.
