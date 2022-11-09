Bring Home the Galaxy: Commander Colt and Boba Fett Join Star Wars: The Vintage Collection by Hasbro

As Star Wars fans gear up for a holiday season full of cosmic fun, Disney and Lucasfilm’s merchandise campaign Bring Home the Galaxy is in full swing delivering an exciting assortment of toys and collectibles. Today, Hasbro has opened pre-orders on two Vintage Collection figures inspired by The Clone Wars and the character of Boba Fett.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Two new Star Wars figures have joined The Vintage Collection, Hasbro’s line of 3 3/4-inch toys designed in the style of Kenner’s original movie figures.

The latest reveals are ARC Commander Colt from The Clone Wars and Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett.

Both figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco.

Pre-orders open today with Commander Colt available exclusively at Walmart and Boba Fett at Target.

For more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals check out our Round Up guides spanning the 9-week merchandise campaign.

Colt protected Tipoca City during an attack on Kamino by assassin Asajj Ventress, where he faced Greivous-and eventually Ventress herself. Colt served in Rancor Battalion with ARC Commander Havoc and helped manage cadet training on the world Kamino.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARC COMMANDER COLT

Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order November 9th at 1pm ET exclusively at Walmart.

This Boba Fett action figure is inspired by the character’s appearance in the STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT live-action series. With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared hunters in the Star Wars galaxy.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $20.99

Available for pre-order 11/9 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target

More Bring Home the Galaxy:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Bring Home the Galaxy Round Up or search by week:

“Bring Home the Galaxy” runs from now through December 13th, so as more Star Wars products are revealed and highlighted each week by Lucasfilm we’ll be sure to feature them right here at LaughingPlace.com.