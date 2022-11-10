Disneyland Resort Hotels Now Offering In-Room Holiday Celebrations

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

This holiday season, the Disneyland Resort is offering in-room celebrations delivered directly to your hotel room.

What’s Happening:

  • On sale now, and available through December 24th, these holiday celebrations are delivered directly to your hotel room (while supplies last).
  • Guests can purchase these in-room celebrations through the Disney Floral and Gifts website and soon through Walt Disney Travel Company.
  • These in-room celebrations are available at all three Resort hotels – Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel.
  • Enjoy these holiday-themed in-room celebrations:

“Dreaming of a Disney Holiday” (price $225.00, plus tax)

  • 3.5 ft pre-lit tree in a Santa sack
  • Mickey Santa hat as a tree topper
  • Fab 5 Ornament set
  • Santa Mickey photo frame ornament
  • Disney Countdown Calendar
  • Prepackaged treats

“A Holiday Celebration” (price $325.00, plus tax)

  • Fab 5 Holiday Banner
  • Mickey and Minnie holiday themed plush
  • Box of Disney holiday greeting cards
  • Disney glass ball ornament set
  • A wooden light votive
  • Snowflake blanket that can be personalized
  • Prepackaged treats

More Disneyland Resort News:

2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by shopDisney

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning