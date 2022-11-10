Disneyland Resort Hotels Now Offering In-Room Holiday Celebrations

This holiday season, the Disneyland Resort is offering in-room celebrations delivered directly to your hotel room.
What’s Happening:
- On sale now, and available through December 24th, these holiday celebrations are delivered directly to your hotel room (while supplies last).
- Guests can purchase these in-room celebrations through the Disney Floral and Gifts website and soon through Walt Disney Travel Company.
- These in-room celebrations are available at all three Resort hotels – Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel.
- Enjoy these holiday-themed in-room celebrations:
“Dreaming of a Disney Holiday” (price $225.00, plus tax)
- 3.5 ft pre-lit tree in a Santa sack
- Mickey Santa hat as a tree topper
- Fab 5 Ornament set
- Santa Mickey photo frame ornament
- Disney Countdown Calendar
- Prepackaged treats
“A Holiday Celebration” (price $325.00, plus tax)
- Fab 5 Holiday Banner
- Mickey and Minnie holiday themed plush
- Box of Disney holiday greeting cards
- Disney glass ball ornament set
- A wooden light votive
- Snowflake blanket that can be personalized
- Prepackaged treats
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A construction milestone was celebrated yesterday as the last of the highest steel beams was raised, marking the topping off of The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel.
- Disney has announced that the former Tarzan’s Treehouse (which was the Swiss Family Treehouse before that) will become the Adventureland Treehouse when it reopens next year.
- Check out the newly released Foodie Guide to this year's Festival of Holidays event at Disney California Adventure.
2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning