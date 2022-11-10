Disneyland Resort Hotels Now Offering In-Room Holiday Celebrations

This holiday season, the Disneyland Resort is offering in-room celebrations delivered directly to your hotel room.

On sale now, and available through December 24th, these holiday celebrations are delivered directly to your hotel room (while supplies last).

Guests can purchase these in-room celebrations through the Disney Floral and Gifts website and soon through Walt Disney Travel Company.

These in-room celebrations are available at all three Resort hotels – Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel.

Enjoy these holiday-themed in-room celebrations:

“Dreaming of a Disney Holiday” (price $225.00, plus tax)

3.5 ft pre-lit tree in a Santa sack

Mickey Santa hat as a tree topper

Fab 5 Ornament set

Santa Mickey photo frame ornament

Disney Countdown Calendar

Prepackaged treats

“A Holiday Celebration” (price $325.00, plus tax)

Fab 5 Holiday Banner

Mickey and Minnie holiday themed plush

Box of Disney holiday greeting cards

Disney glass ball ornament set

A wooden light votive

Snowflake blanket that can be personalized

Prepackaged treats

