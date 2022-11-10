Imagineers Celebrate as The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel Are Topped Off

A construction milestone was celebrated yesterday as the last of the highest steel beams was raised, marking the topping off of The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel.

They shared the photos in this post featuring Imagineers and Cast Members working on the project, as well as the moment that the last steel beam was raised.

Construction of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel is well underway, with an estimated opening at some point in 2023.

The Disney Vacation Club tower will add 350 Vacation Club rooms to the existing 71 DVC Rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa Disneyland Resort

The new 12-story tower is being built on approximately two acres in an existing corner of the Disneyland Hotel, once the site of the Fantasy Waters fountain show.

The project is also planned to include a little over 300 on-site parking spaces within a pre-existing parking lot.

In preparation for the new section of the hotel, the existing Disneyland Hotel is receiving a vibrant updated color scheme