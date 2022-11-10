Special Effects Show and Animal Actors Permanently Closing at Universal Studios Hollywood

Two longtime shows at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Special Effects Show and Animal Actors, are set to close in January 2023 to make way for new developments.

What’s Happening:

First reported by Inside Universal

Universal Studios Hollywood stated that they are “setting the stage for the next chapter in its development,” promising “more to come in the months ahead.”

Last month, concept art for a potential Fast and the Furious-themed roller coaster to replace these attractions started floating around the internet

Absolutely no confirmation of that project has been made, but the announced closures seem to add credence to those rumors.

The Special Effects Show originally opened in its current Upper Lot location in 2010, after moving there from the Lower Lot when its original location closed to make way for TRANSFORMERS: The Ride.

Animal Actors has been around for a lot longer, under various different guises since roughly 1970.

Fans of Animal Actors will still be able to enjoy the show at Universal Studios Florida, despite a similar closure planned for most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone

More Universal Studios Hollywood News: