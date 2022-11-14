Searchlight Pictures Shares Trailer for “Empire of Light”

Searchlight Pictures has released the first full trailer for their upcoming drama film Empire of Light.

  • Searchlight Pictures' film Empire of Light will be released in theaters on December 9th, 2022, and you can see the official trailer below.

About Empire of Light:

  • Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Empire of Light is a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema, from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes.

Cast:

  • Olivia Colman
  • Micheal Ward
  • Tom Brooke
  • Tanya Moodie
  • Hannah Onslow
  • Crystal Clarke
  • Toby Jones
  • Colin Firth