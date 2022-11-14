Searchlight Pictures Shares Trailer for “Empire of Light”

Searchlight Pictures has released the first full trailer for their upcoming drama film Empire of Light.
- Searchlight Pictures' film Empire of Light will be released in theaters on December 9th, 2022, and you can see the official trailer below.
- The teaser trailer for the film was released back in August.
About Empire of Light:
- Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Empire of Light is a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema, from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes.
Cast:
- Olivia Colman
- Micheal Ward
- Tom Brooke
- Tanya Moodie
- Hannah Onslow
- Crystal Clarke
- Toby Jones
- Colin Firth