Uncle Travelling Matt from “Fraggle Rock” to Search for Holiday Magic During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The world’s greatest explorer, Uncle Travelling Matt, will be looking for holiday magic this season in the heart of New York City, at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What’s Happening:

Join Uncle Travelling Matt as he goes on an epic journey away from Fraggle Rock friends and family to learn the meaning of the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day” holiday and the impossible-to-answer question: “what is a parade?”

Watch his journey on broadcast nationwide on NBC and streaming on Peacock on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th.

Additionally, Apple TV+’s highly anticipated Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Night of the Lights holiday special is out now! The special will be available to non Apple TV+ subscribers for special free windows from November 23rd to November 27th.

– holiday special is out now! The special will be available to non Apple TV+ subscribers for special free windows from November 23rd to November 27th. Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends — have returned for all new adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

It’s the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, Hamilton ) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.

) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday. From The Jim Henson Company, the series is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.