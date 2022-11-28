“The Mandalorian” Actor Katy O’Brian Joins Cast of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Katy O’Brian, an actor who made an appearance The Mandalorian, is trading a galaxy far, far away for the world outside your window. O’Brian has joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

O’Brian portrayed an Imperial Comms Officer in the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+

on Her new role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , which is yet unknown, will actually not be her first the Marvel Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

, which is yet unknown, will actually not be her first the She has also held roles in several other major franchises, including HBO’s Westworld , AMC’s The Walking Dead and DC’s Black Lightning .

, AMC’s and DC’s . Details regarding O’Brian’s role in Quantumania are unknown at this time as her casting in the film was only discovered as a result of the recently revealed standee

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania