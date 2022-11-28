“The Mandalorian” Actor Katy O’Brian Joins Cast of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Katy O’Brian, an actor who made an appearance The Mandalorian, is trading a galaxy far, far away for the world outside your window. O’Brian has joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- O’Brian portrayed an Imperial Comms Officer in the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.
- Her new role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is yet unknown, will actually not be her first the Marvel Universe. O’Brian portrayed Kimball in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- She has also held roles in several other major franchises, including HBO’s Westworld, AMC’s The Walking Dead and DC’s Black Lightning.
- Details regarding O’Brian’s role in Quantumania are unknown at this time as her casting in the film was only discovered as a result of the recently revealed standee that can now be seen in some theaters.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Bill Murray, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer, has also joined the cast of the upcoming film.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.