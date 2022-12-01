Disney Developing Indian Princess Musical Film from “Bend It Like Beckham” Filmmakers

by |
Tags: , ,

According to Deadline, Disney has commissioned an original musical feature from Bend It Like Beckham filmmakers Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history.

What’s Happening:

  • The plot remains under wraps, however Deadline states that the project is under the umbrella of Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.
  • Both Chadha and Mayeda Berges will write, while Chadha will also direct and produce.
  • Lindy Goldstein (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) is producing the film through her Lindy Goldstein Production banner.
  • Bend It Like Beckham was the highest-grossing British-financed and distributed film ever at the UK box office (at time of release) and topped box office charts internationally, grossing over $76M WW.
  • In 2015, Chadha and Berges mounted the stage musical version of Bend It Like Beckham in London’s West End to great critical acclaim and awards.

More Disney Movie News: