Disney Developing Indian Princess Musical Film from “Bend It Like Beckham” Filmmakers

According to Deadline, Disney has commissioned an original musical feature from Bend It Like Beckham filmmakers Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history.

What’s Happening:

The plot remains under wraps, however Deadline states that the project is under the umbrella of Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.

Both Chadha and Mayeda Berges will write, while Chadha will also direct and produce.

Lindy Goldstein ( The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ) is producing the film through her Lindy Goldstein Production banner.

) is producing the film through her Lindy Goldstein Production banner. Bend It Like Beckham was the highest-grossing British-financed and distributed film ever at the UK box office (at time of release) and topped box office charts internationally, grossing over $76M WW.

was the highest-grossing British-financed and distributed film ever at the UK box office (at time of release) and topped box office charts internationally, grossing over $76M WW. In 2015, Chadha and Berges mounted the stage musical version of Bend It Like Beckham in London’s West End to great critical acclaim and awards.

More Disney Movie News: